Russian boats sunk by Ukraine drone strikes, military officials report
Published
Reports say the boats were sunk near Snake Island, the site where Ukrainians refused to surrender to a Russian warship in the early days of the war.
Published
Reports say the boats were sunk near Snake Island, the site where Ukrainians refused to surrender to a Russian warship in the early days of the war.
Watch VideoPeople fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivations as they arrived Monday in..
Dozens of people have been killed as Russian troops launched multiple air raids on a large Ukrainian military facility outside the..