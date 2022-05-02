Madrid Open: Andy Murray beats Dominic Thiem to reach round two
Published
Britain's Andy Murray beats 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem comfortably to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.Full Article
Published
Britain's Andy Murray beats 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem comfortably to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.Full Article
Andy Murray has urged Dominic Thiem to "keep going" in his comeback from injury after Murray defeated the Austrian 6-3, 6-4 in the..
In the first round of the men’s tournament, wildcard Andy Murray came out on top over Dominic Thiem, who has struggled since his..