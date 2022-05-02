Arizona Cardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins to miss 6 games due to PED suspension
Published
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the NFL season over a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Published
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the NFL season over a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
The Cardinals star's suspension was confirmed by the NFL through the team, but no further details were provided.
Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing..