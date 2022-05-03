Report: Leaked draft Supreme Court opinion suggests majority may overturn Roe v. Wade
Published
In a highly unusual leak to Politico, a draft opinion from Associate Justice Samuel Alito shows the court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade.
Published
In a highly unusual leak to Politico, a draft opinion from Associate Justice Samuel Alito shows the court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade.
Abortion rights are all but over at the federal level in the United States ... the Supreme Court has voted to overturn the landmark..
A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support..