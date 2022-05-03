Within hours of a leak which suggested a majority of US Supreme Court justices are poised to overturn a decision that legalised abortion nationwide, hundreds of protesters had gathered in Washington DC.Full Article
'Do something Democrats': Abortion rights supporters gather outside US Supreme Court
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why Democrats' call to 'codify Roe' is unlikely to succeed if the Supreme Court is ready to overturn abortion rights
Business Insider
Once again, the Senate's filibuster will be front and center – this time as Democrats renew their focus on abortion rights.
-
Crowd gathers at Supreme Court after news of leaked draft Roe opinion
Washington Post
-
US Supreme Court set to upend abortion rights, leaked document suggests
FT.com
-
Connecticut Senate OKs bill that protects abortion providers
SeattlePI.com
-
Bishop Pfeifer: Catholic bishops must hold Biden accountable for 'pro-abortion extremism'
CNA
Advertisement
More coverage
Colorado Democrats introduce bill to enshrine abortion rights in statute
Rumble
Colorado Democrats introduced their bill this week that aims to codify in statute full access to reproductive health care in the..