Ugly brawl breaks out as Toronto Maple Leafs rout Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1
The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning fell 5-0 in Toronto in Game 1. There was a third-period brawl and first-period ejection.
A massive line brawl broke out in the third period of Game 1 in the Toronto Maple Leafs v. Tampa bay Lightning series Monday.
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout..