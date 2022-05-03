Helicopter catches falling rocket in mid-air before dropping it
A helicopter has caught a falling rocket before the crew was forced to drop it for safety reasons about 20 seconds later.Full Article
People at mission control cheered and clapped as the rocket was caught, only to let out a collective gasp and sigh about 20 seconds..
Long Beach CA (SPX) May 02, 2022
Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) has successfully launched its 26th Electron mission,..