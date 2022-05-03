Hochul Chooses Antonio Delgado as New Lieutenant Governor
Mr. Delgado is also expected to serve as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s running mate in her campaign for a full term this year, replacing former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin.Full Article
Antonio Delgado speaks at a Democratic watch party on November 6th, 2018, in Kingston, New York.
Delgado is the first..
NY Lieutenant Governor Resigns , Following Bribery and Fraud Charges.
NPR reports New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin surrendered..
The move by New York lawmakers is a boon for Gov. Kathy Hochul as she runs for election in November.