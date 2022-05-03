The business secretary has revealed that household energy suppliers are facing a crackdown on direct debit payment demands as customers grapple with record bills for gas and electricity.Full Article
Energy suppliers face crackdown for raising debit debits 'beyond what is required'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Energy suppliers face fines for raising debit debits 'beyond what is required'
The business secretary has revealed that household energy suppliers are facing a crackdown on direct debit payment demands as..
Sky News
Energy suppliers face crackdown for raising direct debits 'beyond what is required'
The business secretary has revealed that household energy suppliers are facing a crackdown on direct debit payment demands as..
Sky News