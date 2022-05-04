Ohio primary election live updates: Vance wins Senate race; Ryan tops Democrats; DeWine, Whaley to face off in November
Published
Tim Ryan won the Democratic nomination while J.D. Vance, with Donald Trump's endorsement, leads a crowded GOP ticket.
Published
Tim Ryan won the Democratic nomination while J.D. Vance, with Donald Trump's endorsement, leads a crowded GOP ticket.
Watch VideoBestselling author JD Vance has won Ohio’s contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary, buoyed by Donald..