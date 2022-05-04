Ohio primary election live updates: Vance wins Senate race; Ryan tops Democrats; DeWine, Whaley to face off in November

Ohio primary election live updates: Vance wins Senate race; Ryan tops Democrats; DeWine, Whaley to face off in November

USATODAY.com

Published

Tim Ryan won the Democratic nomination while J.D. Vance, with Donald Trump's endorsement, leads a crowded GOP ticket.

Full Article