Dave Chappelle attacked on stage while performing at the Hollywood Bowl
Published
Social media footage shows Dave Chappelle being tackled to the ground by an audience member in the middle of his Netflix Is A Joke Festival set.
Published
Social media footage shows Dave Chappelle being tackled to the ground by an audience member in the middle of his Netflix Is A Joke Festival set.
NSFW video of a man rushing the stage, f*cking around, and finding out.
The controversial comic was attacked while at a Netflix is a Joke event at the Hollywood Bowl.