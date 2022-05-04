Neil Parish has formally resigned as an MP after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons.Full Article
Neil Parish resigns as an MP after admitting watching pornography in the Commons
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Labour: Saying Neil Parish one-off is not seeing big picture
ODN
Shadow Paymaster General Fleur Anderson says those who are "writing off" Neil Parish's resignation for watching pornography in the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Tory MP to quit after he 'deliberately' watched pornography in Parliament during 'moment of madness'
Daily Record
Neil Parish was caught by two colleagues in the House of Commons who complained to the Tory chief whip about his behaviour.
-
Minister backs Tory Neil Parish to carry on as MP during pornography inquiry
Belfast Telegraph
-
What the papers say – April 30
Belfast Telegraph