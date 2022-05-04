The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two of the world's most memorable goals, to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, has been sold for more than £7m at auction.Full Article
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for more than £7m at auction
