Diego Maradona: Argentina legend's 'Hand of God' shirt sells for £7.1m at auction
Published
The Argentina shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his 'Hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 World Cup sells for £7.1mFull Article
Published
The Argentina shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his 'Hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 World Cup sells for £7.1mFull Article
The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold..
The shirt in which Maradona outjumped Peter Shilton went on sale at auction on Wednesday and smashed the record for sports..