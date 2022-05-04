Intuit agrees to $141 million settlement over ‘deceptive’ TurboTax ads
The maker of the tax-filing software steered low-income consumers away from free programs, according to a complaint by nine state attorneys general.Full Article
4.4 million taxpayers to get refunds from Intuit in settlement with all 50 states.
FTC Sues TurboTax Owner, Intuit for False Advertising.
CNBC reports the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued Intuit,..
NEW YORK (AP) — The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States..