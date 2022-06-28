Scotland's government announces plans for independence referendum on 19 October 2023
'Now is the time,' said Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she laid out plans for a fresh independence referendum.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to press ahead with her plans for a second independence referendum in Scotland - with or without Boris..
Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Scotland has "paid the price" for being tied to the UK government which has hindered it from..