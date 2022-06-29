Kyrie Irving has opted in with Nets, but situation in Brooklyn is far from resolved | Opinion
Published
Kyrie Irving won't be a free agent, but that doesn't means the matter is totally settled. That's not a shot at Irving. That's just reality.
Published
Kyrie Irving won't be a free agent, but that doesn't means the matter is totally settled. That's not a shot at Irving. That's just reality.
With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant potentially on their way out, Brooklyn is on the verge of an implosion that sets the franchise..