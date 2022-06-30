Jim Pappin, 1967 Stanley Cup hero for the Maple Leafs, dead at 82
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Jim Pappin, who scored the winning goal in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, has died at age 82.Full Article
