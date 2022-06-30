Jos Buttler succeeds Eoin Morgan as England's new skipper in T20 and ODI formats
Published
England cricket on Thursday named Jos Buttler as the new captain in limited-overs formats, after the retirement of Eoin Morgan.Full Article
Published
England cricket on Thursday named Jos Buttler as the new captain in limited-overs formats, after the retirement of Eoin Morgan.Full Article
Eoin Morgan’s time as England’s white-ball captain is over and Jos Buttler’s reign will begin today against India. Morgan..