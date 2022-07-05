Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in Karnataka's Hubballi
Chandrashekhar Guruji: The investigation has been started. A hunt has been launched to trace the absconding killers.Full Article
A Vastu exponent from Karnataka who goes by the name Chandrashekhar Guruji has been stabbed to death in full public view at a..
Chandrashekhar Guruji was repeatedly stabbed by two people at the reception area of the hotel.