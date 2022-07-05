Tour de France 2022: Wout van Aert claims victory on stage four
Published
Wout van Aert's sensational break away from the pack in the final 10km allowed him to claim his maiden victory at this year's Tour de France on stage four.Full Article
Published
Wout van Aert's sensational break away from the pack in the final 10km allowed him to claim his maiden victory at this year's Tour de France on stage four.Full Article
Jasper Philipsen thought he had claimed his maiden Tour de France stage stage win - there was just one problem, Yellow Jersey..