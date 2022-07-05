Cameron Norrie beats David Goffin to reach Wimbledon semi-finals
Cameron Norrie will play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon last four after a stunning fightback to beat Belgium's David Goffin in a five-set thriller.Full Article
Djokovic triumphed 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or David Goffin of Belgium for a place..
Cameron Norrie says his Wimbledon quarter-final match against the Belgian David Goffin will be the “biggest match of my..