'He takes this to heart': Biden has read Brittney Griner's letter, White House says
Biden has read the hand-written letter from Brittney Griner and bringing the WNBA star home from Russia is a top priority, the White House said.
Brittney Griner Urges Biden, 'Don't Forget About Me', in Handwritten Letter.
Watch VideoBrittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her..