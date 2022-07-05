Sharks Hire Mike Grier as N.H.L.’s First Black General Manager
Published
Two days before the annual draft, Grier takes over a team in transition: San Jose missed the past three postseasons and recently fired its coach.Full Article
Published
Two days before the annual draft, Grier takes over a team in transition: San Jose missed the past three postseasons and recently fired its coach.Full Article
Mike Grier has been named the San Jose Sharks new general manager. Grier's hire is historic as he becomes the National Hockey..