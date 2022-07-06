Nigeria: OPEC's Mohammad Barkindo dies
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo was the secretary general for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Barkindo was in his native Nigeria to attend an energy summit in Abuja.Full Article
Barkindo died unexpectedly late on Tuesday in his home country of Nigeria, just weeks before he was set to end his six-year tenure..