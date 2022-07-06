Cabinet ministers send chief whip to Number 10 to tell Boris Johnson to quit
Published
Cabinet ministers - including the new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi - have sent the chief whip to Number 10 to tell Boris Johnson to resign.Full Article
Published
Cabinet ministers - including the new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi - have sent the chief whip to Number 10 to tell Boris Johnson to resign.Full Article
Boris Johnson’s relationship with the truth is once again dominating headlines.
After denying any knowledge of the..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wakes up to growing calls to resign after a wave of Government exits, including Cabinet resignations,..