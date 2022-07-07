Will Umran Malik play for India at T20 World Cup? Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals
Published
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that Umran Malik will be given opportunities in the lead-up to T20 World Cup in Australia.Full Article
Published
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that Umran Malik will be given opportunities in the lead-up to T20 World Cup in Australia.Full Article
Umran Malik is one of the fews players who can be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup, but the pacer must understand what..