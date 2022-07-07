Nadhim Zahawi tells Boris Johnson: 'You must do the right thing and go now'
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has written a letter to Boris Johnson, telling him he "must do the right thing and go now".Full Article
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi says ministers don't get every decision right and that Boris Johnson was right to "own" his mistake of..
Britain’s Boris Johnson defied pressure from senior ministers and a mounting rebellion within his party to quit on Wednesday,..