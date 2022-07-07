Far right called U.S. ‘Stonehenge’ satanic — and cheered when it blew up
Published
The Georgia Guidestones, granite slabs inscribed with moralistic instructions, were damaged in an unexplained explosion early Wednesday.Full Article
Published
The Georgia Guidestones, granite slabs inscribed with moralistic instructions, were damaged in an unexplained explosion early Wednesday.Full Article
A peculiar granite monument that some have dubbed "America's Stonehenge" but a conservative politician condemned as "Satanic" was..
The granite monument in the US state of Georgia was seen as satanic by some people.