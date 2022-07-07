Boris Johnson expected to quit amid flood of government resignations
Published
In just two days 53 have resigned from the government, including people appointed after the first wave of resignations.Full Article
Published
In just two days 53 have resigned from the government, including people appointed after the first wave of resignations.Full Article
After a lot of speculation and resignations at the highest level of government, Boris Johnson has decided to resign and we want to..
Another difficult day ahead for the PM