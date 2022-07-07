Singapore executes 2 despite opposition to death penalty
Published
Two men were executed over drug trafficking charges as pressure from human rights activists around the world mounts on Singapore to ditch the death penalty.Full Article
Published
Two men were executed over drug trafficking charges as pressure from human rights activists around the world mounts on Singapore to ditch the death penalty.Full Article
The city state has added two more drug-mules to its death penalty tally, with more to come, despite evidence the death penalty has..