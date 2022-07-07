Embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign
A Downing Street official confirmed the prime minister would announce his resignation following a series of scandals.
After more than 50 letters of resignation from his office in less than 48 hours, the British Prime Minister has finally..
Boris Johnson has resigned from his role as Conservative party leader and will leave his position as prime minister in October..