Parents in Wisconsin, Texas sue TikTok after children die during 'Blackout Challenge'
TikTok is being sued by parents of a Wisconsin 9-year-old and Texas 8-year-old who both died by self-strangulation during the 'Blackout Challenge.'
The suit, involving girls ages 8 and 9, claims TikTok knew or should have known that its product was “addictive” and was..