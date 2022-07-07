James Caan, Actor Who Won Fame in ‘The Godfather,’ Dies at 82
Published
A Bronx native, he starred in countless movies and TV shows, but was most closely identified with the volatile character Sonny Corleone.Full Article
Published
A Bronx native, he starred in countless movies and TV shows, but was most closely identified with the volatile character Sonny Corleone.Full Article
Movie star James Caan has passed away at the age of 82.
James Caan, , 'Godfather'
and 'Thief' Star, , Dead at 82.
Caan's death was announced via Twitter on July 7.
It is..