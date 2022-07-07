Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinals because of abdominal tear
Published
Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open, had a chance for the calendar Grand Slam. He was slated to play Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
Published
Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open and French Open, had a chance for the calendar Grand Slam. He was slated to play Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
Rafael Nadal announced he has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semifinal match Friday against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear he..
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final clash against Nick Kyrgios following an abdominal injury -..