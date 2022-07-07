'The Godfather' star James Caan dies at 82
Actor James Caan, best known for his role of impulsive mafioso Sonny Corleone in the first Godfather movie, has passed away at the age of 82.Full Article
Hollywood star Adam Sandler has heaped praise on the late James Caan.
He was memorable in the first two 'Godfather' films, 'Rollerball,' 'Brian's Song' and 'Misery' — and turned down a great many..