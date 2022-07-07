Argentina: Scientists discover giant dinosaur 'Meraxes'
The newly discovered carnivorous dinosaur had a massive head and tiny arms, similar to the famous T. rex. The small front limbs may have held an advantage for survival.Full Article
A team co-led by University of Minnesota Twin Cities researcher Peter Makovicky and Argentinean colleagues Juan Canale and..