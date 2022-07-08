Vladimir Putin has told Kyiv it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action in Ukraine.Full Article
Putin warns Ukraine that Russia has barely started its action as war rages on
