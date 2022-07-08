Boris Johnson resigns: First leadership bids to become next prime minister
Published
Some Tory MPs are launching their leadership bids to become PM - with ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat the latest to put his name forward.Full Article
Published
Some Tory MPs are launching their leadership bids to become PM - with ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat the latest to put his name forward.Full Article
Dominic Raab is not planning to stand to become the next Conservative Party leader, the PA news agency understands.
Boris Johnson is still prime minister this morning despite a cabinet revolt, more than 40 of his own MPs quitting their government..