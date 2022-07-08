A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed for eight months.Full Article
Woman who sat more than 100 driving tests for other people jailed
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
States Move To Protect Abortion From Prosecutions Elsewhere
Newsy
Watch VideoDemocratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel..
-
Why Dobbs is a better precedent than Roe
CNA
-
Woman who posed as others to take more than 100 driving tests is jailed
Belfast Telegraph
-
Protesting For Jayland Walker – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Prophet Abraham’s Hajj For Muslims And Jews – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Judges Keeping Capitol Riot Trials In DC Amid Bias Claims
Newsy
Watch VideoFor some of the Washington, D.C., residents who reported for jury duty last month, a pro-Trump mob's assault on the U.S...