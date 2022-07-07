Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as first Black woman team president in NFL history
The Las Vegas Raiders made history with their hire of Sandra Douglass Morgan, who chaired Nevada's Gaming Control Board, as team president.
Sandra Douglass Morgan is a Las Vegas native and graduate of Eldorado High School; the University of Nevada, Reno; and the..
The Raiders continued their rich history of breaking barriers Thursday with the hire of Sandra Douglass Morgan to serve as team..