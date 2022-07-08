Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini acquitted of corruption
Published
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have been acquitted of corruption by a Swiss court.Full Article
Published
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have been acquitted of corruption by a Swiss court.Full Article
‘No intention of unlawful enrichment’ found in payments made to former French football star by ex-Fifa president
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter and vice-president Michel Platini have both been cleared of fraud following an 11-day corruption..