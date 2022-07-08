Boris Johnson's wedding party moved after criticism
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie had reportedly been planning a wedding party at Chequers in July.Full Article
Boris Johnson is clinging on as caretaker prime minister until his replacement is found - and there’s a lot of speculation why...
Senior Tories have suggested Boris Johnson is clinging to power in part so that he and wife Carrie can host lavish bash at Chequers..