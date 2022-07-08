Loved ones of Highland Park victims will gather Friday in first funeral services after shooting
Published
The first services for the victims of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park were set for Friday.
Published
The first services for the victims of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park were set for Friday.
Watch VideoMemorial services and funerals for three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in..