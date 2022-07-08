8-year-old boy paralyzed after Highland Park parade shooting: 'Cooper continues to fight'
Published
Doctors told Cooper Roberts' family that the 8-year-old boy will be paralyzed, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
Published
Doctors told Cooper Roberts' family that the 8-year-old boy will be paralyzed, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
Watch VideoMemorial services and funerals for three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in..
Watch VideoThe man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of..