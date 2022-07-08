Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal
Published
The state's highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court's ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or returned personally.
Published
The state's highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court's ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or returned personally.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reaffirmed a lower court's ruling that ballot drop boxes are illegal in the state.
Watch VideoWisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in..