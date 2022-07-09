Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies aged 79
The actor portrayed Paulie Walnuts, one of Tony Soprano's chief henchmen, on the popular HBO series.Full Article
Sirico also starred in other gangster films and shows including Lilyhammer, A Bronx Tale and Goodfellas
Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri in the smash HBO drama The Sopranos, died at the age of 79..