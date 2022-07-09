Tony Sirico, Who Played a Gangster in ‘The Sopranos,’ Dies at 79
Published
A familiar face in Woody Allen movies, the actor became widely know for his portrayal of Paulie Walnuts on the hit HBO series.Full Article
Published
A familiar face in Woody Allen movies, the actor became widely know for his portrayal of Paulie Walnuts on the hit HBO series.Full Article
Sirico also starred in other gangster films and shows including Lilyhammer, A Bronx Tale and Goodfellas
U.S. actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series The Sopranos and was..