Who killed Shinzo Abe?
Published
Did Japanese Navy veteran Tetsuya Yamagami murder Shinzo Abe due to ideological differences or was there someone who orchestrated it?Full Article
Published
Did Japanese Navy veteran Tetsuya Yamagami murder Shinzo Abe due to ideological differences or was there someone who orchestrated it?Full Article
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot dead on July 8 while he was campaigning for the election in Japan's Nara. A 41 year old man..
Buckle-up because it's been quite a week- ahead in tonight's Headline News stories! July 4th a young man named..