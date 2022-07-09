Ukraine: Putin dares West to defeat Russia on battlefield, US-China relations complicated by Russia support
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin goads West, US-China relations remain tense due to Russian support and more Ukraine news.
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin goads West, US-China relations remain tense due to Russian support and more Ukraine news.
China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at an already difficult time, U.S. Secretary of..
By Dr. J Scott Younger*
*T*he war in Ukraine goes painfully on. After 4 months, the Russians show slow gains and have..